Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell in the Milwaukee County Jail around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Authorities said he was in a single occupant cell and there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. State law prohibits police agencies from investigating themselves in such incidents to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Prosecutors have alleged Juarez-Corro was in divorce proceedings with his wife when he showed up uninvited at the picnic in a Milwaukee park along the Lake Michigan shoreline to confront her. After being told he couldn’t see his 3-year-old daughter, he opened fire. His wife was hit twice but survived.

He was placed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in 2021. He was finally captured in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico, in February 2002 thanks to a tip and extradited to Milwaukee this past September.

He faced two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree homicide. He had been held on $1.5 million bail since October.

