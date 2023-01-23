Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year

Karen Connell of Elkhorn was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year. She is the 46th...
Karen Connell of Elkhorn was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year. She is the 46th woman in Wisconsin history to hold this honor.(American Mothers)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year.

Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers.

The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children through foster care. The group also notes her participation in teaching high school business and economics for 25 years, as well as teaching driver’s education.

Connell is a University of Wisconsin- Whitewater graduate, the nonprofit added.

Connell is the 46th woman in Wisconsin to hold the title and will be recognized in April at the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. in Omaha, Nebraska.

