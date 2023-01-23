Stolen Rockford funeral home van found; body still missing

The Rockford Police Department is still looking for a body that was in a funeral home van when it was stolen.(23 WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Wis. (WMTV) – A funeral home van that was reported stolen in Rockford over the weekend has been found – but the body that was in it at the time has not.

On Sunday, the Rockford Police Department reported the van was taken from a funeral home and immediately left the city. At the time, the van was said to contain the body of an adult man. The police department did not indicate which funeral home was involved, nor did it provide any information about the body.

At the time of its initial statement, Rockford police stated the van was found in Chicago. In an update released Monday morning, they revealed the body was not in the van when they found it.

The police department’s investigation remains ongoing, and its officers are working with fellow law enforcement agencies on the search. RFD has started a tweet thread about the case (below) and it will be updated with any new information as it comes.

