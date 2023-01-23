Stolen Rockford funeral home van found; body still missing

ROCKFORD, Wis. (WMTV) – A funeral home van that was reported stolen in Rockford over the weekend has been found – but the body that was in it at the time has not.

On Sunday, the Rockford Police Department reported the van was taken from a funeral home and immediately left the city. At the time, the van was said to contain the body of an adult man. The police department did not indicate which funeral home was involved, nor did it provide any information about the body.

At the time of its initial statement, Rockford police stated the van was found in Chicago. In an update released Monday morning, they revealed the body was not in the van when they found it.

The police department’s investigation remains ongoing, and its officers are working with fellow law enforcement agencies on the search. RFD has started a tweet thread about the case (below) and it will be updated with any new information as it comes.

**UPDATE** The deceased was not located inside the van when it was found in Chicago. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the search. Please check this Twitter thread for further updates. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023

