Sunshine Returns Today

Morning Clouds

Midday and Afternoon Sunshine

Turning Breezy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure drifting by to the south of here today will bring some sunshine back to the region. We will see clouds to start off the day, with a decrease in the cloudiness during the morning. Clouds will fill back in overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This front could trigger a few flurries during the evening. Clouds are then expected to hang around for Tuesday. By Wednesday, a developing area of low pressure to the south of here will move through themed-Mississippi Valley. It will bring a good chance of accumulating snow to the southern part of Wisconsin. Models are differing on the exact track of the system, but as of now totals will range from around a quarter of an inch north of Madison to around an inch and a half for Madison and points to the south. Another system will arrive on Friday and it will bring the potential of additional accumulation.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 30. Wind: SW increasing to 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few flurries. Low: 23. Wind: W 10-15 gusting to 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30.

