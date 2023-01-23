UW Health looking for volunteer dogs to help patients

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – American Family Children’s Hospital wants to find some very special volunteers for a very special mission: offering a breath of normalcy and peace of mind for its young patients. However, they are not looking for your typical volunteers; to qualify, candidates will need to be some of the cuddliest, furriest, and tail wagging-est, applicants around.

On Tuesday, UW Health revealed the launch of its Caring Canine initiative, allowing the children staying at the hospital to receive bedside visits from friendly dogs and their owners. The program is meant to offer a sense of calmness and a feeling of normalcy during their stay, UW Health Kids’ child life education specialist Katie Glass explained.

“We are excited to launch this program and we need the community’s help to get it off the ground,” she continued. “This program will allow us to expand our efforts to help patients and families cope with the stress and uncertainty of their time in the hospital.”

The new effort is the successor to the hospital’s old Pet Pals program, which began in 1996 but ended during the pandemic. The big change between the two will be the number of visits each kid receives. While it used to be a dog would drop by a couple times a week; UW Health hopes patients will get a visit every day.

Participating pups do need to meet some criteria to qualify. There is a four-step application process that includes temperament testing before a dog is accepted. In addition, they must be able to:

  • Sit and lie down with only one command.
  • Stay until you call him or her with only one command.
  • Walk loosely on a leash and not pull, even when excited.
  • Be friendly with other dogs.
  • Be able to perform commands without treats as a reward.
  • Not bark or whine too much.
  • Be up to date on all vaccinations, including rabies.

The humans that come with them need to be 18 years old, commit to volunteering for a full year, and bring their four-legged volunteer to the hospital twice a week.

UW Health also has another canine-based program, its Canine Health and Medical Pals facility dogs. That effort is different in that they are specially trained, work 40 hours a week along individual coping plans, and interact with certain units in the hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

Latest News

JPD: Child’s wrist broken trying to protect woman from attacker
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local
Wisconsin craft beer passport supporting local
President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Thursday, Jan. 26. (Foto AP/Jae...
Biden orders flags to half-staff after Lunar New Year massacre