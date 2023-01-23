Voting opens for Madison plow names

Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and will end at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(City of Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON., Wis. (WMTV) – After plowing through an avalanche of nominations, the Madison Streets and Engineering Division is ready to find the name of the newest equipment dedicated to making sure the city’s roads are clear all winter.

More than 1,200 names were submitted for the four new trucks and tractors and staff members with the Streets and Engineering Division have whittled that list down to 61 finalists.

Originally, they planned to narrow the top choices to ten per vehicle, but the names were just too good, the statement announcing them pointed out.

Now, they are asking everyone to join them in picking the final winning names. Voting opened on Monday, Jan. 23, and will run through 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. People who want to weigh in do not have to worry about picking just one favorite. The balloting is set up as ranked choice system where voters select their top five picks.

Click Here to Vote
The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Double-Wing Plow Truck (left) and Quad-Axle Brine Truck, on Jan. 23, 2023.(City of Madison)
Quad-Axle Brine TruckDouble-Wing Plow Truck
Snowdium ClearrideDual-wing Banjos
Saline AwayDolly Plowton
Brinestone CowboyBlizzo
KeaNo FreezePlowie Walnuts
Albert BrinesteinPushy McDriftyflakes
Barbara SaltersWillem DePlow
Pavement PicklerSnowsferatu
LaBrine JamesJustin Timberflake
Sweet CarolbrineKung Plow Chicken
Haline Dugan, PhDWinged Victory
Saltimus PrimeBring Da Truckus
Brine of TarthDrifity Do Dah
Eb-brine-eezer ScroogeRobert Plowney, Jr
Deputy Briney FifeWing Crosby
Brine CranstonA Plow Me to Introduce Myself
Master of Brine Arts
The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Plow & Wing (left) and Trackless MT7 Bike Path Plow, on Jan. 23, 2023.(City of Madison)
Loader with Plow and WingTrackless MT7 Bike Path Plow
Giannis Intent-to-Scoop-SnowPolar Troll
Slyvester SnowloneIcecycle
Scoopy DooPlowdy Doody
The Shovin’ ScoopfulSlush-a-bye, Baby
FlakemingoSnowbi Wan Kenobi
KaPlowAldo Leocold
Jean-Luc PlowcardPlowaton
Mustard SidewinderPennyfarthing McChuckalot
JD Plower and AssociatesSpokes’man
Speed-the-PlowPeddle Plower
Plowedly WhitfordCycle-Ops
Brrrrt ReynoldsClyde Shovelfield
Cindy PlowfordClaire DeWay
Fighting Bob La-PlowItSnow Pesci
Seymour PavementAustin Plowers
Click Here to Vote

In announcing the opening of the voting window, the Streets and Engineering Division explained how it would work. Rather than simply picking the one that gets a plurality of votes they will keep counting until a majority of voters wins.

They start by counting all the first-place votes. If one of the names has a majority at that point, then everything is done and city workers will know what they are going to be calling their new vehicle. However, if no name hits that 50% threshold, the one in last place is dropped and the voters who picked that name will have their next choice counted instead. They will keep doing that over and over until one of the name hits the majority of votes. The city also included links to a few videos to explain further how ranked-choice voting works:

Minnesota Public Radio
New York City Board of Elections
Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

