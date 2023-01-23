Wisconsin craft beer passport encourages participants to support Madison area bars and breweries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A taste of the weekend on a Monday. The 2023 Pub Pass is officially on sale, offering Wisconsinites a way to navigate the Madison brew scene.

The Pub Pass is essentially a craft beer passport. For $25, you get a free beer at 26 Madison area bars and breweries.

Karben4 Brewing on the east side is one of those participating breweries on the route, and January marks 10 years in business for the mainstay.

Pub Pass city curator Dave Olson and Karben4 co-owner Zak Koga join The Morning Show Monday to discuss all things beer and business.

The Pub Pass is also available on your smartphone. If you choose to go paperless, participants get a BOGO beer and after 30 days, it reloads and people can return again.

To get your 2023 Pub Pass, see here.

