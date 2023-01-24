2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago home invasion

Police say two people, described as teens wearing ski masks, kicked in a Chicago apartment door...
Police say two people, described as teens wearing ski masks, kicked in a Chicago apartment door and demanded money before opening fire.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two people died and three others were critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Multiple suspects fled from the scene and were not in custody, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran described the incident as a “targeted home invasion.”

“It does not appear to be a random act,” Loughran said during a news briefing.

Besides the two persons killed and pronounced dead at the scene, three were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital, Loughran said.

One of the victims went to a business about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away for help, he said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available, but apparently no children were involved, Loughran said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
Couple killed with 3 children in Washington state fire
Affordable Housing
Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County
Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County
Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County
The rain and flooding in California are causing price hikes in Wisconsin grocery stores;...
Storms in California raising produce prices in Wisconsin