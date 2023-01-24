$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison convenience store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two men made off with cash and thousands of dollars in lottery tickets after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side last weekend.

The men, who were wearing all black at the time, went into the BP store, in the 1000 block of N. Sherman Ave., on Saturday and one of them pointed a gun at the employee, the Madison Police Dept. report indicated. It stated the armed man ordered the worker to the floor while the other suspect went around to the register and nabbed money and $6,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the store to investigate. A K-9 unit was brought in to try and track the suspects but did not find them, MPD noted.

No injuries were reported in the incident. At the time of the report, no arrests have been made and the police department continues to investigate.

