Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

A Mix of Clouds and Sun Today

Snow Developing Early Tomorrow

Much Colder Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.

These two features will lead to clouds again tonight with snow developing from south to north across the region. Accumulating snow will be likely tomorrow in southern Wisconsin. Models are still differing on the exact track of the system, but as of now totals will range from around a half of an inch north of Madison to close to two inches for areas south and east of Madison. Another system will arrive on Friday and it will bring the potential of additional accumulation.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 31. Wind: W-SW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24. Wind: Becoming E 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 31.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28.

