Arraignment scheduled Tuesday for state agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson

Raw video from Feb. 3, 2022, after the arrest of Quadren Wilson in Madison.
Raw video from Feb. 3, 2022, after the arrest of Quadren Wilson in Madison.(Wis traffic cameras)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state agent charged in the shooting of Quadren Wilson will enter a plea in the case Tuesday in Dane County court.

Mark Wagner is accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon for the Feb. 3, 2022, shooting of Wilson during his arrest.

Wagner will appear in court at 11:30 a.m. for his arraignment, according to court records.

During a preliminary hearing held on Jan. 5, two motions were reviewed by Judge Chris Taylor. The first motion was from Agent Wagner’s attorneys, which attempted to recuse Dane Co. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne or any of his assistants from prosecuting the case. Wagner’s attorneys alleged the District Attorney’s Office has a conflict of interest, saying they are material witnesses in the investigation and arrest of Wilson.

The judge denied the motion to have the DA’s Office recused. She also denied another motion by Wagner’s attorneys to have the case dismissed.

Three Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives spoke during the hearing, which Judge Taylor explained was to show that there was probable cause for the state to prosecute against Wagner. The detectives recalled the day that Wilson was arrested and the role Wagner had in the arrest. The judge said she did find probable cause to move forward and Wagner was bound over for trial.

Mark Wagner appears for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 5.
Mark Wagner appears for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 5.(NBC15)

The defense argued against the bind over that day, saying there was no indication that the other agent who fired their weapon the day of the arrest, Nathan Peskie, fired because Wagner fired first. Peskie has not been charged in the investigation. Wagner’s attorney also argued that Wagner felt that he was in danger when he fired his weapon, which is something law enforcement have the ability to do in their position.

There has been no evidence to show that Wilson had a gun or any other weapon during the incident, Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials revealed in February.

Records indicate he is set to appear in court again on Feb. 24 for a status conference.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

Latest News

Samuel Ryan
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
Forecast snow totals through 10:00 pm Wednesday.
Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly...
State of the State: Gov. Evers set to deliver first address of second term
State of the State preview
State of the State preview