Closing arguments in Randle El homicide trial start Tuesday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Closing arguments in the double homicide trial of a former UW Badger player are set to begin Tuesday afternoon after defense attorneys wrapped up their case that morning.

Marcus Randle El opted not to testify on his own behalf. Randle El, 36, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.

His attorneys wrapped up his defense quickly after calling back to the stand two police officers. Court is set to resume at 1 p.m. at which lawyers for both sides will make their final statements and the case will be sent to the jury.

The defense rests its case. Attorneys will give their closing arguments at 1 pm this afternoon.



"We're very close to the end," the judge says.

On Monday, a detective with the Janesville Police Dept., Steven Williams, told jurors that investigators did not find the defendant’s DNA at the scene of the shootings.

Additionally, friends of both the defendant and the victims testified Monday. Bianca Davenport claimed during testimony that McAdory and Winchester were afraid of Randle El. She said she saw a change in the behavior of both victims before they were killed.

She also recalled that Randle El asked her where he could find a gun before the killings took place. The defense retorted saying she didn’t mention this to the police when they interviewed her three days after the homicides.

Prosecutors allege Winchester owed money to Randle El and was in fear for her life. On Feb. 10, 2020, Winchester and McAdory were found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, in Janesville. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Randle El turned himself into Chicago police five days later. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include two firearms counts in addition to the homicide allegations, later that month.

Randle El spent three years in Madison, playing for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007. He started his career at UW as a rushing quarterback, tallying 29 yards over 11 attempts. He switched to wide receiver the next season, playing in 15 games over that stretch. In that time, he caught two passes.

