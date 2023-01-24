Light Snow Returns Wednesday

Clouds Return Tonight

Light Snow Wednesday

Colder Air Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A transition to more wintry weather is expected for the last week of January. This will come with several chances of snow and a return to colder temperatures heading into February. The first chance of snow will be on Wednesday where it looks like a general 1-3 inches can be expected with the heavier totals along the stateline. The second chance of snow will be on Friday where an inch or so of snow is possible. A third chance of snow arrives Saturday with another chance of light accumulations. None of the systems look to be overly impressive, but it will be several chances over the week stretch and enough to create some slick spots. Arctic air rushes in by the end of the weekend and will carry us through next week.

Cloudy skies tonight with a few flurries well after midnight. Overnight lows into the middle 20s. Snow showers and periods of light snow develop on Wednesday. Highs will be around the freezing mark. Scattered snow showers Wednesday night with lows into the middle 20s. Flurries and snow showers continue Thursday with a quick dusting. Highs back to the upper 20s.

Another disturbance will bring some light snow Friday with highs back to around freezing. A brief break on Friday night as colder air returns lows to the lower teens. A quick hitting system Saturday will bring a fluffier snow with highs into the teens. Colder, but calmer air will return Sunday through early next week with highs into the teens and lows into the single digits.

There is another disturbance possible by the middle of next week. Too early to get specific on that system at this point in time.

