State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The state finished calling its witnesses Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing two women in Janesville in 2020.

The defense will start calling its witnesses Tuesday in the trial of Marcus Randle El. The 36-year-old former UW-Madison football player is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the killings of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.

Friends of the two victims and the defendant testified at the start of the second week of the trial Monday. Bianca Davenport claimed during testimony that McAdory and Winchester were afraid of Randle El. She said she saw a change in the behavior of both victims before they were killed.

She also recalled that Randle El asked her where he could find a gun before the killings took place. The defense retorted saying she didn’t mention this to the police when they interviewed her three days after the homicides.

A detective with the Janesville Police Department, Steven Williams, also testified, saying there was no DNA of Randle El at the scene.

