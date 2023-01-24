State of the State: Gov. Evers set to deliver first address of second term

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fresh off his Inaugural address two weeks ago, Governor Tony Evers will once again speak at the Capitol Tuesday night. Evers will deliver his 2023 State of the State address from the Assembly chambers to the state legislature at 7 p.m.

There is no official preview, but the governor will likely touch on a heavy dose of education, investments in it, finding more money for local schools and local governments across the state.

Wisconsin is heading into the upcoming budget cycle with a record-high projected $6.6 billion budget surplus. Investments in infrastructure have also been a mainstay in Evers’ platform, more funding for roads and broadband access in rural areas.

Much like Evers’ Inauguration address, he’s also expected to talk about restoring abortion access in Wisconsin.

Republican leaders at the Capitol are also set to deliver a response Tuesday following Evers’ speech. In 2022, Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu (R) Oostburg, gave that response.

The governor’s speech will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for public viewing.

