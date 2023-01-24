Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day

Samuel Ryan
Samuel Ryan(Janesville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail after posting a $3,000 bond, court records show. The Rock Co. judge placed several conditions on his bail including not having contact with four individuals and avoiding the home where the incident occurred.

According to the JPD update, Ryan violated those terms when he had someone reach out to one of the victims. He was arrested on the same day of his court appearance and booked for three counts of felony bail jumping. Those are on top of his current felony charges for second degree reckless injury, child abuse – recklessly causing great harm, and second degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as three more misdemeanor counts.

In the initial incident, officers responded to the 300 block of N. Washington Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday when a child called 911 saying her mother was being assaulted by her boyfriend in her vehicle, which was parked outside. According to the Janesville Police Dept., the woman got away and ran to the home, where her child and a friend, both 12 years old, helped her inside.

The children tried holding the door closed to keep the suspect out, but he broke through a window, knocking over one of the children in the process, police continued. That’s when the child’s wrist was broken; the report did not indicate which of the children had been hurt.

Officers continued to look for their suspect into Sunday when they learned he may be with a family member in Fort Atkinson. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office found him inside a parked vehicle, refusing to come out, the report stated.

Initially, the man refused to do so, but eventually he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rock Co. jail, where the 27-year-old was booked on counts of physical abuse of a child, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

