U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year.

The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.

The MPD statement did not indicate if the agency’s involvement indicates investigators believe Blue, 29, has left the area; however, one of the other suspects in the case, Aquille Lowe, was found in Ohio about two weeks after the July 22 killing.

Aquille Lowe was arrested in connection with the death of Laron Bynum in July 2022. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22, 2022. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The third suspect, Jakyra Peeples, was arrested in late August. Both Lowe, 28, and Peeples, 22, were also charged with first-degree homicide – party to crime. Peeples’ trial starts in September, while Lowe has status conference coming up next month.

They are all accused in the shooting death of Laron Bynum last year. According to the MPD report, Bynum was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him inside a vehicle near the Vahlen St. and N. Sherman Ave. intersection. Emergency crews tried taking life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on July 22, 2022. (WMTV-TV)

MPD is urging anyone who spots Blue to call 911. Those who have information about the case or his whereabouts is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

