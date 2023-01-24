Wisconsin Democrats commemorate 50th Roe v. Wade anniversary

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin legislators gathered at the state capitol to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade Decision Monday.

The landmark legislation that affirmed the right to abortion was overturned by the Supreme Court back in June.

State officials were joined by reproductive health leaders to provide updates on the state of the current reproductive rights in Wisconsin. This follow’s Sunday’s women’s march to the Wisconsin Capitol, where advocates voiced their support for pro-choice.

Those in attendance at Monday’s event stressed how current legislation is willfully choosing to jeopardize the health of people in the state.

“Everyday that passes, everyday that legislative republicans choose to deny access to safe and legal abortion in the state of Wisconsin is another day they are willfully choosing to jeopardize the lives of people in the State of Wisconsin,” Sen. Melissa Agard said.

Health officials cited last week’s new study from the gender equity policy institute. Their data shows mothers in states with abortion bans are three times more likely to die, and infants born in state with those bans face that same statistic.

