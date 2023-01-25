78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee.

The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.

The woman and man do not know each other, according to police.

The 78-year-old Madison man was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

