Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills.

Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.

“We are so excited for this year’s festival, kicking off summer in Wisconsin while giving back to over 100 area charities!” Metcalfe exclaimed.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary festival and $100,000 was donated to Brat Fest charities.

Organizers pointed out that any nonprofits interested in being a Brat Fest charity should visit the event website to learn how to apply.

Brat Fest will be held on Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

