Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A recent unfounded threat at Portage High School has been linked to a Florida teen – who could be connected to another one at the school late last year on a day when many other Wisconsin districts received threats as well.

In a statement, the Portage Police Department indicated the 15-year-old boy is also the target of investigation into similar incidents across the country and into Canada. As such, Portage investigators are working with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border to have the teen taken into custody and booked on counts of terroristic threats and swatting stemming from the Jan. 3 threat.

The incident put the high school on lockdown after the district received a call referring to a possible active shooter threat, District Administrator Joshua Sween explained at the time. Police were alerted and the school was searched before they lifted the lockdown after determining there was no active threat.

Three days later, the police department announced a 15-year-old girl was also arrested in Wisconsin for the Jan. 3 threat. Capt. Daniel Garrigan confirmed she is still a suspect in the January threat. At the time of her arrest, police indicated they expected her to be charged with terroristic threat and swatting, both with party to a crime modifiers. Garrigan confirmed that the two 15-year-olds knew each other.

In announcing the Florida teen may be connected to the January threat, the police department listed him as potentially involved in additional swatting incidents in the states of Indiana, North Carolina, and Washington, as well as in Ontario, Canada, Portage police stated. One of the threats involved a home while the rest were directed at school districts.

While the Portage Police Department is trying to secure the Sarasota, Florida, teen’s arrest for the incident earlier this month, investigators are eyeing him as possibly connected to an Oct. 20 threat in Portage, Garrigan noted. On that day, threats were reported at many other school districts in Wisconsin – including in Madison and Sun Prairie – along with even more across the country.

