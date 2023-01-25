Grant Co. Sheriff: Leads run thin as search for missing man continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on its search efforts for a 34-year-old man who has been missing since early December, while noting that the agency is running out of credible leads.

Ronald Henry, 34, was last heard from late the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, into the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5. He was staying at a friend’s home, who told authorities that Henry was making plans to meet up with friends in the Platteville area. Henry’s friends thought he had followed up on these plans and eventually notified police about his disappearance on Dec. 7 after no one had heard from him.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office released an additional photo of 34-year-old Ronald Henry, who has been missing since Dec. 4. (Grant County Sheriff's Office)

Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman explained that the area Henry was last seen in was searched immediately upon being notified, by officers and with use of a drone’s thermal technology. Another search happened the next day, with help of a University of Dubuque Flight School helicopter, a Richland Center PD tracking K-9 and sheriff’s office officials.

Sheriff Dreckman listed off the events that followed:

Dec. 17, 2022: Officers searched nearly 300 acres of land, with the help of nine personnel and seven K-9 units.

Jan. 4: Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation officials reviewed the missing persons case and conducted follow-up interviews.

Jan. 9: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had a fly-over of the area to search for Henry.

Jan. 14: Several agencies searched almost 2,500 acres of land for Henry.

The agency noted that in addition to these searches, there have been other area searches, nearly 50 interviews completed, and video reviews. There have also been search warrants conducted and cell phone extractions.

Henry was described previously as being 5′10″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes.

Sheriff Dreckman urged anyone with information on the case to call their office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through the Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600. The investigation is still active.

