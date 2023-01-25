Madison man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who transported “a daunting amount” of methamphetamine across the country was sentenced Wednesday, a judge said during the hearing.

Charlie Goodwin will serve 11 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, which he pleaded guilty to in October of 2022.

During sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said Goodwin was the leader of a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization. He described how Goodwin would take drugs from California to Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration arranged to buy a pound of methamphetamine from Goodwin in August of 2021.

The DOJ continued, explaining that Madison Police Department officers received information in September of 2021 that the suspect’s vehicle may have been used during a gas station robbery. Police tried to pull him over, which the DOJ said resulted in police having to chase the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers had to stop the chase due to safety reasons and Goodwin allegedly stole another vehicle to drive back to his home. The DOJ noted the carjacking victim’s neck and right arm were hurt during the incident.

Officers arrested Goodwin later that day at his girlfriend’s apartment and searched the unit. Police reported finding over $164,000 in cash, two loaded firearms and drug packing material. The report also alleged that there was evidence showing he flushed heroin down the toilet and sink.

Judge Peterson added during the sentencing hearing that Goodwin had two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area and six additional criminal convictions, which was an aggravating factor.

