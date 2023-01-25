Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 5 injured

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Several people were injured in a knife attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg on Wednesday. A man had attacked passengers with a knife shortly before arriving at Brokstedt station.(Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen said two of the stabbed people died after the attack.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said the attack happened at about 3 p.m. local time.

“It is terrible,” Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. “We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened.”

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene, and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

Latest News

Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings
Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest may take time
Diane Toscano, an attorney for a Abigail Zwerner, a Virginia teacher shot by a student, held a...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned 3 times that student had gun
The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks are their way to Ukraine, Biden administration officials said.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’