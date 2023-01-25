NOBULL CrossFit Games to remain in Madison for 2024

CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday.

Wisconsin’s capital city has hosted the event since 2017. CrossFit stated last year that 2023 would be the last year Madison would be hosting the event, and CrossFit CEO Don Faul stated Wednesday that they were thrilled to continue the partnership with Madison.

“Our vision for the future is to bring the life-changing potential of CrossFit to more people, in more ways,” Faul said. “The CrossFit Games are a focal point for our brand as we reach millions of people around the world, and an opportunity for our global community to gather and celebrate as we crown the Fittest on Earth®.”

CrossFit cited the city’s natural beauty, culture and recreational opportunities as a benefit to hosting the event in Madison. Destination Madison and Madison Area Sports Commission Vice President Jamie Patrick said businesses and residents will welcome back the CrossFit Games with open arms.

“As we saw during last year’s Games when thousands of people rallied behind an athlete to propel her to the top of the Wisconsin State Capitol stairs, CrossFit athletes, fans, and the Madison community are in this together every step of the way,” Patrick said.

Last year, Patrick said the athletes and spectators pump and estimated $12 million into the local economy each year.

