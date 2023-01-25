One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. It crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid it, but the vehicles ended up colliding.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed into oncoming lanes suffered critical injuries in the crash and later died at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the Fort Atkinson Fire Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol, and Jefferson Co. Emergency Communications were assisted on the scene and the wreck remains under investigation.

