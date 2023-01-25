One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. It crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid it, but the vehicles ended up colliding.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed into oncoming lanes suffered critical injuries in the crash and later died at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the Fort Atkinson Fire Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol, and Jefferson Co. Emergency Communications were assisted on the scene and the wreck remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
MU Poll: SCOTUS approval significantly rebounds since Dobbs decision
Amazon's electric delivery vans making deliveries in Madison area
Amazon's electric delivery vans making deliveries in Madison area
Amazon's fleet of electric delivery vans at Madison's at the Amazon Delivery Station on...
Behind-the-scenes look of Amazon’s new sustainable delivery fleet in Madison
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Evers promises a tax cut, compromise to increase funding