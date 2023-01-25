Rounds of snow into the weekend

Then Arctic air arrives
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Light snow through tomorrow
  • Roads will continue to have slick spots
  • Temperatures heading down starting this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!

Snow began falling across our area this morning and so far we’re seeing accumulations near 1.5″ to our east and south, while closer to Madison, just over ½ an inch has been reported. Flurries will continue throughout the whole area all the way through midday tomorrow. Possibly another ½ - locally 1″ could be seen in the next 24 hours. Afternoons for Thursday and Friday will range from the high 20s to the low 30s, then temperatures will only be going downhill.

A big shift in the jet stream will begin on Friday, and with it will be a cold front that will move through, bringing with us some snow Friday and then another shot on Saturday.

In the last 20 days, just two have been slightly below average. All the rest have well above average. The pendulum is about to swing and starting on Saturday highs will struggle to get into the mid-teens with lows in the single digits. But that’s not the coldest we’re going to see, stronger Arctic air will be settling in and by Friday we’ll be struggling to get past zero.

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
A couple inches of snow expected over the next 3 days.
Light Snow Likely
Light Snow Returns Wednesday
Another Round Possible Friday
Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow
Forecast snow totals through 10:00 pm Wednesday.
