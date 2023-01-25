Sheriff: Rock Co. K-9 helps find $260,000 worth of cocaine

FULTON TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – Two people from Chicago were arrested Tuesday evening after a Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped deputies discover more than a quarter-million dollars worth of cocaine, the sheriff’s office reported.

The 69-year-old and 47-year-old suspects were both booked with possession with the intent to deliver. The are scheduled to make their initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office states a K-9 deputy stopped their silver 2018 Dodge Journey shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday along I-39/90, near the Hwy. 59 interchange, in Fulton Township. The deputy’s K-9, named Kamo detected something suspicious, leading the deputy to obtain a warrant to search the vehicle, it continued.

The search allegedly discovered more than 7,000 grams of cocaine, which the Sheriff’s Office estimated would be worth $260,000.

Rock Co. Sheriff's Office K9 Kamo (Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

