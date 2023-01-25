Snow moves in this morning

Followed by many more snow chances
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Light snow through the day
  • More snow Friday & Saturday
  • Temps drop by the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large storm system is moving just to our south this morning, bringing significant impacts to Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. This is the same system that will bring us some snow today, but we’ll see minor impacts in comparison.

Light snow will push in from the south through the morning hours and will linger through the afternoon. Scattered flurries will stick around through the evening, overnight hours, and likely into Thursday morning. Snow accumulations aren’t expected to be much, with most places picking up around an inch or two by the end of the day. Rock and Walworth counties could get in on a little bit of lake enhancement which might bring their totals closer to 3 inches.

Flurries wrap up on Thursday, and we’ll stay mainly cloudy through the rest of the day. Another snow chance arrives on Friday as a little Alberta clipper moves through. Light snow will be likely Friday morning, but again totals aren’t expected to be too significant. Most can expect just a dusting of snow on Friday.

More snow showers are possible on Saturday but the big story for the weekend will be the cooler temperatures. We’ll quickly drop from the 30s on Friday to the teens on Saturday. Temperatures look to remain in the teens through most of next week, with overnight lows dropping subzero. We’re back to winter reality next week!

