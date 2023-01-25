Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison.

Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby.

“I was shocked when I came in this morning and we saw we sold the winning ticket. It was jaw-dropping,” Hansen’s IGA Manager Nicole Hanson said.

Monday’s Badger 5 jackpot is the six largest since the game started in 2003, the largest being a $411,000 winning ticket sold at Coopers 10-39 BP in Sevens Point in April 2020.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a two percent inventive, up to $100,000.

The Badger 5 lotto game is drawn every day after 9 p.m., and tickets must be purchased before then to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911, the Wisconsin Lottery says.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.