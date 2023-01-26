American to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Another way to fly from Wisconsin’s capital straight to the nation’s capital is about to take off. Starting in June, American Airlines will launch daily, non-stop flights to Washington, D.C., the Dane Co. Regional Airport revealed Thursday morning.

“This is just the beginning of what we anticipate will be an exciting and busy year in 2023,” Airport Director Kim Jones said. “The more people that choose to fly local through (Dane Co. Regional Airport), the more opportunities (the airport) can bring to everyone in south-central Wisconsin,” Jones added.

The airline has already begun selling tickets for the new route, which touches down at Ronald Reagan International Airport. With the new flights, people in southern Wisconsin now have two options to get directly to D.C. Delta Airlines started offering non-stop service in 2021.

“The demand for non-stop flights to popular leisure and business travel destinations continues to increase,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said. “It makes sense that two of the airlines with a long history of service to MSN recognize the need for travelers to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital.”

In addition to Washington, D.C., local travelers can find non-stop flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, the airport noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.