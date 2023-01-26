Body recovered from Fox River in Green Lake Co.

water
water(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A body was recovered from the Fox River on Thursday morning after officers discovered tracks leading to broken ice and open water.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office reported officers went to the Town of Princeton home around 7 a.m. when someone asked them to conduct a welfare check. After they arrived and discovered the tracks, the officers contacted Princeton Fire and Rescue and medical teams.

A fire and rescue crew used an underwater camera to locate a body in the water, the statement added. After being pulled out, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the individual. It noted that the investigation is still ongoing.

