Bucks Portis injured, out for at least two weeks

Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes drives by Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half...
Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes drives by Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just when you thought things were going in the right direction for the Bucks, this happens.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday that Bobby Portis Jr. suffered a right knee MCL sprain and a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game at Detroit.

He will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Portis is averaging 14.4 points a game and over 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee is taking on Denver Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

