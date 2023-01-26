Bucks Portis injured, out for at least two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just when you thought things were going in the right direction for the Bucks, this happens.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday that Bobby Portis Jr. suffered a right knee MCL sprain and a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game at Detroit.

He will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Portis is averaging 14.4 points a game and over 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee is taking on Denver Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

