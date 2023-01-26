Car recovered after being stolen from Madison’s east side, police report

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported that a car warming up in the driveway of a home on Madison’s east side was stolen over the weekend.

MPD said the car, which was stolen around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the 4000 block of Stein Drive, was later recovered.

Police are urging drivers not to leave their vehicles running unattended, especially with colder temperatures on the way.

According to NBC15 Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau, a big shift in the jet stream will begin on Friday, and with it will be a cold front that will move through, bringing some snow Friday and then another shot on Saturday.

