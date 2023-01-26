DHS surveying to decide how to distribute $8 million in opioid settlement funds

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is asking Wisconsinites to share their thoughts on how to best distribute $8 million in settlement money from an opioid lawsuit.

The public will be able to include their thoughts in a survey of how the legislature should allocate the funds, whether it be through supporting existing or new projects and programs in Wisconsin, according to DHS.

Officials from DHS said it will look to the public’s feedback to build a plan.

“The responses we received from the public and partners during listening sessions last year reminded us that addressing opioid use disorder in communities is not one-size-fits- all,” Paul Krupski, DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives said.

The first round of funds was distributed last year, and payments will continue for the next 18 years from the major pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, as well as the next nine years from Johnson & Johnson.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said the funds would be used to combat the opioid epidemic in the state.

“Input from those impacted by the epidemic will help maximize the good that these funds can do for Wisconsinites,” Kaul said.

According to DHS, it is required to submit a spending plan to the Joint Committee on Finance every year. In 2022, the plan included funds to support data collection and surveillance, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery, capital projects and funding for tribal nations.

DHS said the next round of funding could go to programs similar as 2022, or something new completely. The public can make their reservations in the survey through Feb. 17. It is available in English and Spanish.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds

Latest News

water
Body recovered from Fox River in Green Lake Co.
Firefighters responded to a fire in Sun Prairie, in Jan. 26, 2023.
Sun Prairie firefighters battle duplex fire
As a certified lap dog, Blake is searching for a patient family with lots of love to give.
Pet of the Week: Meet Blake!
American Airlines will provide daily, non-stop flights from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington,...
American to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.