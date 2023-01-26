Fireworks return for Winter Carnival, Wisconsin Union says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin Union is bringing fireworks back to the Winter Carnival. The six-day festival will close out this year with a fireworks display on Sat., Feb. 11, organizers announced Thursday.

This will be the first time since 2017 that fireworks will light up the Winter Carnival, a Wisconsin Union spokesperson said.

The annual Winter Carnival, which is presented by the Union and Wisconsin Hoofers, will return on Monday, Feb. 6, with Flannel Day and other events.

Mindful snowshoeing, winter kiting, an ice fishing derby, and a bunch more will fill the week before ramping up for the weekend. Lady Liberty makes her return on Friday and the Connelly Classic Pond Hockey Tournament kicks off. There will also be live concerts both nights and the Rail Jam on Saturday. A full schedule is available here.

Anyone planning to go, though, should plan on bundling up. The arctic cold snap bearing down on Wisconsin is likely to stick around for the carnival too. The ten-day forecast does not quite stretch out that far yet, but there are a lot of single digit temps forecasted for the beginning of next month.

