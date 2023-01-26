Frozen Assets benefiting Clean Lakes Alliance returns with nine-day lineup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An open invitation is being extended to the community for the return of Frozen Assets 2023 benefiting Clean Lakes Alliance.

The family-friendly festival has upped the ante this year, adding an additional five days of outdoor winter activities for a nine-day stretch beginning Saturday Jan. 28 and running through Feb. 5.

New to the lineup this year will include ice sculpture carvings, Kites on Mendota Night Flights and a pond hockey tournament.

The big ticket items will take place Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 on Lake Mendota as well as at the Edgewater. Events include the fan-favorite 5k run/walk on the lake, an appearance by Bucky Badger along with complimentary face painting, hot chocolate, and plenty of indoor and outdoor activities. The two-day event will be free and open to the public.

Other activities throughout the week include themed skating nights, an outdoor Night ICE 2023 skating party with Milwaukee Bucks DJ Shawna, and a “Women in Water & Sustainability” symposium.

The expanded festival, in partnership with The Edgewater is an annual event that raises funds and awareness of the year-round value of protecting Greater Madison’s lakes through improvement projects and educational programming.

James Tye, the founder and executive director of Clean Lakes Alliance joins The Morning Show Thursday to discuss the expanded festival and how to get involved.

For a registration fee of $45, you can take part in a fundraiser 5K run/walk. Starting at 10 a.m. participants can head out on Lake Mendota to complete the course on the ice.

There is walk-up registration available or you can sign up online here.

