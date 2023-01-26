‘Hadestown’ comes to Madtown

The brooding musical about the underworld is at the Overture Center through January 29.(Hadestown)
By Gabriella Rusk
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Hadestown,” the brooding musical about the underworld, is now on stage at the Overture Center. The Tony award winning Broadway show brings to life ancient Greek myths.

The intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and Persephone are set against a backdrop of a theatrical experience.

Nathan Lee Graham, who plays Hermes, says the show encompasses relatable human emotions.

“These are stories of love, betrayal, trust, honor, and power struggles,” said Graham. “Hadestown is about the human condition.”

He says you don’t need to be familiar with Greek mythology to enjoy the musical.

“It’s just really beautiful if you come with an open heart and an open mind,” said Graham. “You’re really going to enjoy the show and just go for the ride.”

Hadestown will be at the Overture Center through January 29. To buy tickets, click HERE.

