Lake Monona waterfront proposals debut Thursday night

Design teams will show off their proposals for redeveloping the Lake Monona shoreline on Jan....
Design teams will show off their proposals for redeveloping the Lake Monona shoreline on Jan. 26, 2023.(City of Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The city of Madison will show off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night.

The city’s Parks Division explained the three design teams that came up with the proposals for the 1.7 miles of shoreline will show them off at 6 p.m. at the Madison Central Library. The winning master plan is intended to guide future improvements along the lake.

Each of the plans covers the stretch of the shore from Law Park to the north side of Olin Park, near the John Nolen Drive causeway, and city leaders hope the redevelopments will serve to link the area to south Madison and nearby communities. Their goals are to build a welcoming, inclusive master plan that remains environmentally focused.

Design teams will show off their proposals for redeveloping the Lake Monona shoreline on Jan....
Design teams will show off their proposals for redeveloping the Lake Monona shoreline on Jan. 26, 2023.(City of Madison)

The three finalists’ plans were revealed during a kick-off event in October. The next month, the designers offered a taste of their vision for Lake Monona and released concepts. According to the city, each team has now spent the last two months refining their plans to get ready for Thursday night’s debut.

A livestream of the event will be available here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds

Latest News

There are 13 non-alcoholic cocktails on Blind Shot Social Club's drink list and owner Michelle...
Rethinking Drinking: Madisonians embrace a sober lifestyle with community & mocktails
Lady Liberty
Fireworks return for Winter Carnival, Wisconsin Union says
MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café
An arrest has been made.
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats