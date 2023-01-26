Lake Monona waterfront proposals debut Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The city of Madison will show off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night.

The city’s Parks Division explained the three design teams that came up with the proposals for the 1.7 miles of shoreline will show them off at 6 p.m. at the Madison Central Library. The winning master plan is intended to guide future improvements along the lake.

Each of the plans covers the stretch of the shore from Law Park to the north side of Olin Park, near the John Nolen Drive causeway, and city leaders hope the redevelopments will serve to link the area to south Madison and nearby communities. Their goals are to build a welcoming, inclusive master plan that remains environmentally focused.

Design teams will show off their proposals for redeveloping the Lake Monona shoreline on Jan. 26, 2023. (City of Madison)

The three finalists’ plans were revealed during a kick-off event in October. The next month, the designers offered a taste of their vision for Lake Monona and released concepts. According to the city, each team has now spent the last two months refining their plans to get ready for Thursday night’s debut.

A livestream of the event will be available here.

