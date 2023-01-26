Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen.

According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.

Christine Nesheim reached out to NBC15 News to share her story in the hopes that others learn from her mistake.

”I’ve always locked my door and I’ve never had a problem,” Nesheim said. “I feel kind of dumb honestly, leaving my bag in the car, and frustrated.”

Her purse contained $100 cash, two $20 dog tags, credit cards and her drivers license. She has car insurance and said without it, it could cost up to $400 to fix her driver.

Nesheim said she called police shortly after the incident. YMCA camera footage caught the culprit stealing the items and MPD is investigating the incident.

Officer Mike Hanson said a lot of people think it’s OK to leave valuables in a vehicle as long as it’s locked.

”Obviously we’ve grown to a city in a time frame where that no longer is a safe practice,” Hanson said.

Hanson said people should always lock their doors and take valuables with them at all times.

