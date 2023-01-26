Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen.

According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.

Christine Nesheim reached out to NBC15 News to share her story in the hopes that others learn from her mistake.

”I’ve always locked my door and I’ve never had a problem,” Nesheim said. “I feel kind of dumb honestly, leaving my bag in the car, and frustrated.”

Her purse contained $100 cash, two $20 dog tags, credit cards and her drivers license. She has car insurance and said without it, it could cost up to $400 to fix her driver.

Nesheim said she called police shortly after the incident. YMCA camera footage caught the culprit stealing the items and MPD is investigating the incident.

Officer Mike Hanson said a lot of people think it’s OK to leave valuables in a vehicle as long as it’s locked.

”Obviously we’ve grown to a city in a time frame where that no longer is a safe practice,” Hanson said.

Hanson said people should always lock their doors and take valuables with them at all times.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

Latest News

Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car
U.S. flags veterans generic
Veterans receive free emergency mental health care