Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell previews Madison Opera’s “Trouble in Tahiti” & “The Seven Deadly Sins”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Opera’s staging a double-bill production it’s describing as, “Two enthralling stories. Two musical worlds.” The opera company performs Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” and Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins” February 3 & 5 at the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater.

Mezzo-Soprano Rehanna Thelwell stars in each production. A veteran of Madison Opera’s Opera in the Park, Thelwell has also performed with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington National Opera, and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis.

Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell, who is performing with Madison Opera in "Trouble in Tahiti" & "The Seven Deadly Sins." (Caitlin Oldham)

In this interview, I had the chance to speak with Thelwell about the upcoming production, why she chose to pursue a career in opera, and about the joy she derives from performing.

