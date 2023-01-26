Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell previews Madison Opera’s “Trouble in Tahiti” & “The Seven Deadly Sins”

“Two enthralling stories. Two musical worlds.”
Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell performs with Madison Opera in "Trouble in Tahiti" and "The...
Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell performs with Madison Opera in "Trouble in Tahiti" and "The Seven Deadly Sins".(Caitlin Oldham)
By John Stofflet
Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Opera’s staging a double-bill production it’s describing as, “Two enthralling stories. Two musical worlds.” The opera company performs Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” and Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins” February 3 & 5 at the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater.

Mezzo-Soprano Rehanna Thelwell stars in each production. A veteran of Madison Opera’s Opera in the Park, Thelwell has also performed with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington National Opera, and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis.

Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell, who is performing with Madison Opera in "Trouble in Tahiti" &...
Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell, who is performing with Madison Opera in "Trouble in Tahiti" & "The Seven Deadly Sins."(Caitlin Oldham)

In this interview, I had the chance to speak with Thelwell about the upcoming production, why she chose to pursue a career in opera, and about the joy she derives from performing.

For show and ticket information go to Madison Opera’s website.

