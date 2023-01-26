MPD: Brick with anti-police chalk messaging thrown through store window

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident involving a brick with anti-police chalk messaging on it that was thrown through the window of a Home Depot store.

Employees called police to the store on East Springs Drive after the window was broken, according to an incident report. Police were called to the store around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

MPD stated that officers are reviewing any digital evidence.

No arrests have been made and no description of a potential suspect was provided in the report. MPD indicated the investigation was ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.