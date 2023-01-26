MPD: Brick with anti-police chalk messaging thrown through store window

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident involving a brick with anti-police chalk messaging on it that was thrown through the window of a Home Depot store.

Employees called police to the store on East Springs Drive after the window was broken, according to an incident report. Police were called to the store around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

MPD stated that officers are reviewing any digital evidence.

No arrests have been made and no description of a potential suspect was provided in the report. MPD indicated the investigation was ongoing.

