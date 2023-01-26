MPD investigating Jimmy John’s burglary on city’s east side

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a burglary at a Jimmy John’s on the east side.

Officers were dispatched to the store on the 1700 block of Theier Road around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A manager arrived and found that someone smashed a window and entered the store overnight, police said.

Officers are reviewing digital and physical evidence from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

