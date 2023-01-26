MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.

The 38-year-old man was arrested for first-offense OWI and disorderly conduct.

