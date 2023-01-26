MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.

The 38-year-old man was arrested for first-offense OWI and disorderly conduct.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds

Latest News

Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
MU poll: DeSantis takes lead on Biden in possible 2024 match-up
Frozen Assets returns in a new nine-day format for 2023
Frozen Assets returns in a new nine-day format for 2023
Turning much cooler next week.
Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning
Shooting in Town of Wyoming, one person in critical condition