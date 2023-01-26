Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon.

The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.

Authorities said a man matching the suspicious person description stepped out of an apartment and walked toward police while holding a gun at his side. Officials ordered the man to drop the gun and he did.

The report states that the man then allegedly became uncooperative with officers and they tased him.

Police arrested the 35-year-old man, who faces charges of disorderly conduct while armed and resisting arrest.

