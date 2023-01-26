Pet of the Week: Meet Blake!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Blake - this week’s pet of the week!

As a certified lap dog, Blake is searching for a patient family with lots of love to give.

Blake is a four-year-old mixed breed.

Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin have noticed that is does take Blake some time to warm up and build trust with you before he feels comfortable enough to get too close. This handsome guy would thrive in an adult-only home.

If Blake sounds like a good fit for you, stop by the Humane Society to meet him!

