Shooting in Town of Wyoming, one person in critical condition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Town of Wyoming.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s department says they responded to the call of a shooting at a residence around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The person who was shot is now in the hospital in critical condition. One other person was taken into custody.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and that no other information will be released until Thursday afternoon.

This shooting is under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

