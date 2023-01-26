Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning

Slippery Roads to Start the Day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
  • More Clouds Today
  • Slightly Above Average Temperatures
  • More Snow Both Friday and Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow will continue occasionally this morning with minor additional accumulation. Some of the roadways will be a bit slick early today. Drier air is pushing across Iowa and Minnesota. This will bring the snow to and end by midday. The air may be dry enough to break the clouds for a period tonight. If this happens, temperatures could be even colder than the lower teens we are forecasting.

A warm front will edge in from the west tomorrow and bring another round of accumulating snow to the region Friday morning. Wind will also be substantially stronger tomorrow with gusts as high as 35 mph. This snow will head out by afternoon.

Our next system will be an upper-level wave that will bring accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin for Saturday. At this point 1 to 3 inches will be possible with the higher totals toward the state line. Much colder air will fill in for the weekend and into next week.

Turning much cooler next week.
Turning much cooler next week.(wmtv)
Today: Cloudy with snow showers likely. High: 30. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 11. Wind: W 5-15.

Friday: Cloudy and windy with snow showers likely. High: 34.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 20.

