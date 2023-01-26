Sun Prairie firefighters battle duplex fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – Firefighters only needed five minutes to knock down the flames inside one unit of a Sun Prairie duplex and keep the blaze from causing too much damage to the other half of the home, the city fire department reported Thursday.

The statement from the Sun Prairie Fire Dept. also credited a young resident of the second half of the duplex for getting a dog out of that home, while firefighters were able to go into the side where the fire started and rescue a cat.

According to the fire department, firefighters arrived at the one-story home, in the 2000 block of Manley Street, around 8:30 a.m. and soon called for backup. They put out much of the fire from outside the home while another team went into the garage and kept the flames from spreading.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, the fire department stated. The lone resident of the side where the fire started was displaced. The people in the other half were allowed to return home. Investigators estimated the fire did approximately $150,000 in damage to the home and another $25,000 to the contents.

