Two more rounds of snow

Then temperatures dive
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
  • Snow moves in Friday morning
  • Heavier snow is expected for Saturday
  • Arctic blast arrives this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!

We had a snowy day out there today, with some areas seeing over 1 1/2″.  Some of the secondary and rural roads are still partially covered.  We’ll see most of this current activity continue to push east.  But our break tonight isn’t going to last long.

A fast-moving front is making its way toward us from the Northern Plains.  Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of it, currently in place in parts of Minnesota.  Expect snow to start arriving in our western counties before sunrise, and then continue moving east throughout the morning and early afternoon.  Snow totals aren’t expected to get any higher than 1/2 -3/4″.  One additional feature we’ll have with this front moving through is some gusty wind.  This coupled with the snow could bring visibility down in some places.

Then finally the last chance of snow will come on Saturday morning.  Snow should start arriving during the morning and carry on later in the day.  This system will bring the heavier snow, between 2-4″, to our southern counties with less toward the north, anywhere from 1-2″.

Now let’s talk temperatures.  All month long we have been above average, but that’s about to change.  Our front with Saturday’s snow will have plenty of cold air behind it and it will set the trend for all of next week. Beginning Saturday temperatures will top out in the teens, with overnight lows in the low single digits.

